Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ''very hands on'' parents.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy whose name is not yet known, last week when he was born via surrogate mother, and sources have now said that whilst they do have ''help'' with their brood, they also love to get stuck in themselves.

A source said: ''Kim has help, but is very hands on too. She and Kanye have both been up at night with the baby. He is still small and on a strict feeding schedule. They have to wake him up to feed him.''

The insider also claims Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, whom she carried naturally, and 16-month-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate - spends ''quality time'' with her other children when the newborn is asleep, because she knows they need to feel ''special'' now that there's a new baby in the family.

They added to People magazine: ''She knows they all need special, quality time with her. Kim hasn't been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Kanye, 41, ''loves the energy'' that comes from having a newborn in the house.

An insider said: ''[Kim] has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby. She seems very happy. And Kanye loves the energy of having a newborn. A new baby to love and get to know is so special for the whole family.''

The atmosphere in the house has reportedly calmed down a lot since the little one was born as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' beauty was ''freaking out'' prior to his arrival because she didn't think they were ready for him.

The source explained: ''Before the baby was born, she was freaking out for weeks because she felt they weren't ready for him. But the second he was born, Kim was just focused on how happy she is that her baby boy is here.''