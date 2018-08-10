Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ''so connected'' to each other.

The couple are so ''committed to one another'', according to Kim's mother Kris Jenner, as she praised the couple for going through difficulties and coming out stronger the other side.

She said: ''They're so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they're committed to. They're committed to one another ... and you're not always going to agree with each other forever. You're going to have differences.

''You're going to have things that pop up. You're going to have hiccups. There's a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they're so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together.''

And the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' matriarch likes to give the couple advice on their relationship from time to time.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''It's probably unsolicited with Kim, but we're very supportive of one another, and we're together all the time, all of us. We discuss different things, and we give each other advice while we're chatting about something.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Kim had arranged a scream therapy intervention for her husband Kanye after becoming so concerned by his erratic behaviour.

Recalling his therapy sessions, in which he was required to strike a warrior-like pose and scream, Kanye shared: ''I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn't want them to hear me screaming in the living room. I think that that's such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they're not really well-off - they won't even scream in their own house.''