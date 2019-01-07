Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ''closer'' now they're expecting their fourth child together.

The 38-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old rapper are expecting their second child via surrogate mother after their daughter Chicago was born on January 15 last year, and sources have now said the pair's happy news has brought them closer together.

Speaking about the pair - who also have daughter North, five, and son Saint, three - an insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close.

''When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.''

Whilst a second source claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Heartless' hitmaker have ''different chemistry'' when they're expecting a child, which has made them ''a lot more romantic'' recently.

The source said: ''One thing you've got to know about Kanye and Kim: They've got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way. I can't even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they're expecting. So they're both really happy right now - a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other.''

''They were acting like newlyweds last week. They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, 'You're the best thing that ever happened to me.' It's really sweet to watch them together. When they're not expecting, they're still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn't be happier.''

Despite their excitement, Kim reportedly wanted to wait ''a few more weeks'' to announce the news before sources spilled to outlets earlier this month, as she wants to ''protect'' the surrogate from media attention.

The first source added to People magazine: ''The original plan was to wait a few more weeks before announcing they are expecting another baby.

''The gestational carrier isn't in her third trimester yet. Kim wants to protect the pregnancy and not cause extra stress for the woman who is carrying their baby.''