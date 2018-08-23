Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have ''absolutely'' talked about having a fourth child, although they're in ''no rush'' right now.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have ''absolutely'' talked about having a fourth child.
The 37-year-old reality star and the 'Gold Digger' rapper already have North, five, and Saint, two, who were carried by Kim, as well as seven-month-old Chicago who was born via a surrogate mother after Kim was warned against getting pregnant again.
And despite only welcoming Chicago into the world earlier this year, the couple are reportedly already talking about expanding their brood once more.
A source said: ''They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time.
''They don't seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can't say enough kind words about the surrogate.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her 41-year-old spouse have reportedly been thinking about baby number four since Chicago was only ''a couple of days old''.
A second source told People magazine: ''Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby No. four when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.''
The news comes after Kim recently revealed that whilst she's open to the idea of having another baby, she hasn't decided anything just yet. Asked if she and Kanye are planning a fourth child, she said: ''I don't know. I don't know. I read something that it was, you know - none of that was true.
''But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don't know.
''We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show.
''But as of now, no.''
Kim's doubts about a fourth baby come just a few months after she said she'd love to have another because she really ''enjoyed'' using a surrogate with Chicago.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...