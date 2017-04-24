Kim Kardashian West wanted to make ''all nude shades'' of lipstick for her Kylie Cosmetics make-up collection because it's the only colour she wears.

The 36-year-old American television personality announced she had joined forces with her youngest half-sister Kylie Jenner, 19, on a four-piece lipstick line last week, and the star has revealed she chose to create all natural-looking coloured crème products because that is her go-to beauty item.

Speaking in a clip about her latest venture, which has been shared on Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram account, the raven-haired beauty said: ''I wanted to do all nude shades because that's really all that I wear so I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to bring them into our collection.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed the minute she applies her cosmetic products she is ''definitely'' put into a more positive mood and takes on an entirely news personality.

She continued: ''My make-up looks definitely put me in a mood, and definitely give me different personalities.''

The 'Selfish' author is ''so excited'' about the big unveil on Tuesday (25.04.17) and to be partnering with her sibling.

Kim previously shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the pair on set of the photoshoot to her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''So excited about this nudes collection #KKWxKYLIE (sic).''

And the pair's mother Kris Jenner, 61, is ''so proud'' of her daughter's successes and she believes Kim and Kylie's joint project will be ''one amazing collaboration''.

Speaking previously the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch said: ''So proud of my girls!! This is going to be one amazing collaboration!! @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics@kimkardashian #KKW #comingsoon#proudmama (sic).''