Kim Kardashian West and her sisters ''get in tiffs all the time''.

The 37-year-old reality star and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, were seen engaging in an explosive fight during the season premiere of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' over the weekend, and whilst the scenes were airing, they both took to Twitter to continue the argument.

However, sources have now said there's no real bad blood between the pair, as all the Kardashian sisters, including 33-year-old Khloe, butt heads from time to time.

A source said: ''Kim, Khloé and Kourtney get in tiffs all the time. This is nothing new. Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.''

The insiders believe Kim - who welcomed her daughter Chicago, who was born via surrogate mother, into the world in January - and Khloe, who is now mother to three-month-old daughter True, have become much closer now they have children who are close in age, which often leaves Kourtney out of the picture.

Speaking about the eldest sibling - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - the source added: ''[She] is much more private than they are and sometimes removes herself from the family stuff.''

Despite their arguments, Kim - who also has five-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - and her sisters are ''fine'', and there's no ''major feud'' between them.

The insider told People magazine: ''But this is isn't some major feud. These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they're fine!''