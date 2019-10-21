Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West almost named their baby son after him.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she and the 42-year-old rapper were desperate to give their now-five-month-old son Psalm the moniker Ye - the 'Bound 2' hitmaker's nickname - but they decided against it because it has no religious meaning behind it.

Speaking on the family's E! reality TV show on Sunday (20.10.19), the 39-year-old beauty said of the little one: ''His name was going to [be] Ye, but Kanye didn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything. We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and [sister Kylie Jenner] called at the last second and was like, 'No!' ''

The couple - who tied the knot in 2014 - also have daughters Chicago, 20 months, and North, six, as well as three-year-old son Saint and they like the way their children's names fit together.

Kim explained: ''Psalm and Saint sound good together.''

And Kim - who had a surrogate carry Psalm and Chicago because she suffered from Placenta accreta, a serious pregnancy condition that occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall, when she had Saint - has decided she doesn't want anymore kids.

She said: ''I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me.

''I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done.''

The businesswoman loves watching her husband Kanye play with their children and thinks he's the ''best dad'' because he steps up when she's suffering with anxiety and stress.

She explained: ''Things are definitely more chaotic, like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him [Kanye]. Kanye knows that I've had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He's stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that.''