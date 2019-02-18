Kim Kardashian West almost missed Kanye West's impressive Valentine's Day (14.02.19) surprise because she was running late to volunteer at their daughter's school.

The 38-year-old reality star was left stunned when her husband surprised her with a Kenny G performance on the romantic holiday last week, but has said she very nearly ruined the plans after she got held up when she was supposed to be the ''class mom'' at their five-year-old daughter North's school.

Kim - who also has son Saint, three, daughter Chicago, 13 months, and is currently expecting another tot via surrogate - said: ''I was running out the door to go be the class mom for my daughter's Valentine's Day.''

But luckily, 41-year-old Kanye was ready and waiting to intercept his wife, taking her into the living room where the legendary saxophonist was waiting amongst a sea of roses.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star added to 'Extra': ''I run outside and Kanye's there ... And he's like, 'Wait, Babe, come over...' So he brings me in the living room. And I just see all these roses and Kenny G in my living room and it was so cool and so special.''

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Kenny recently spoke about the romantic surprise, as he admitted she couldn't stop smiling after seeing him in her living room.

He said: ''Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...

''I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome.''