Kim Kardashian West almost missed Kanye West's impressive Valentine's Day (14.02.19) surprise because she was running late to volunteer at their daughter's school.
Kim Kardashian West almost missed Kanye West's impressive Valentine's Day (14.02.19) surprise because she was running late to volunteer at their daughter's school.
The 38-year-old reality star was left stunned when her husband surprised her with a Kenny G performance on the romantic holiday last week, but has said she very nearly ruined the plans after she got held up when she was supposed to be the ''class mom'' at their five-year-old daughter North's school.
Kim - who also has son Saint, three, daughter Chicago, 13 months, and is currently expecting another tot via surrogate - said: ''I was running out the door to go be the class mom for my daughter's Valentine's Day.''
But luckily, 41-year-old Kanye was ready and waiting to intercept his wife, taking her into the living room where the legendary saxophonist was waiting amongst a sea of roses.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star added to 'Extra': ''I run outside and Kanye's there ... And he's like, 'Wait, Babe, come over...' So he brings me in the living room. And I just see all these roses and Kenny G in my living room and it was so cool and so special.''
Meanwhile, 62-year-old Kenny recently spoke about the romantic surprise, as he admitted she couldn't stop smiling after seeing him in her living room.
He said: ''Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning. 'It's going to be a room surrounded with roses, and you're going to stand in the middle of the roses and play.' I thought, 'That actually sounds really beautiful.' It just all worked out ...
''I started playing before I saw her. She was coming around a corner, and I got the nod from Kanye to go. And so I started to play, and when she came, she just went, 'Oh my God,' and then she looked at me and was smiling and just kind of stopped. She didn't know what to do with herself for a minute. Then she got her phone out, which was awesome.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...