Kim Kardashian West worried about putting her surrogate in the spotlight.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their daughter Chicago after Kim suffered complications during her pregnancies with four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint.

But in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim admitted in scenes filmed last September her fears for the surrogate when she found out her identity had been leaked.

Kim tells her mother Kris Jenner: ''TMZ just posted that my surrogate is pregnant.''

She added: ''I have signed up for this life, and I know how to handle it, but someone like her does not, and I would never want to put her in that situation.

''All I can do is just hope that these rumours just die down.''

And Kim was also shown admitting to her lawyer that she felt uncomfortable that the media had exposed more information on her surrogate than she had even known herself.

The reality star said: ''They have information about the surrogate I don't know. That's what weirds me out.''

Chicago was born weighing 7lbs 6oz on January 15.

Kim previously released a statement thanking the surrogate for helping her to have another child.

She said: ''I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

''Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.''

She added: ''Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

''A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilised egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.''