Kim Kardashian West ''aced'' her Tort law exam.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to reveal she passed her test with flying colours on Wednesday (17.04.19).

Alongside a pencil and book emoji, she wrote on Twitter: ''Aced my test btw (sic)''

Earlier in the day, Kim had been posting pictures of her study session on Instagram.

Sharing her hand-written revision notes and prompt cards with definitions for standard of care and breach of duty, she wrote: ''Torts Test Tomorrow. (sic)''

The revision post came after Kim insisted she is very focused on her studying and has hit back at her critics who told her she should stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

''One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''