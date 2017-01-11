A limousine driver who has chauffeured the Kardashians around Paris for years is no longer part of a police investigation surrounding Kim Kardashian's 2016 armed robbery.
According to bosses at UNIC Worldpass, the company which employs Michael Madar, he has been released from custody with no criminal charges.
They insist he was never even a suspect, and was in custody "for testimony purposes" only.
Company owners insist neither they nor Madar had any connection to the October (16) jewellery heist, reports TMZ.
Sources told newspaper Le Monde 16 people had been arrested in connection to the Kardashian robbery.
