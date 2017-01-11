According to bosses at UNIC Worldpass, the company which employs Michael Madar, he has been released from custody with no criminal charges.

They insist he was never even a suspect, and was in custody "for testimony purposes" only.

Company owners insist neither they nor Madar had any connection to the October (16) jewellery heist, reports TMZ.

Sources told newspaper Le Monde 16 people had been arrested in connection to the Kardashian robbery.