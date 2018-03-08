Kim Kardashian West used to receive fashion accessories from her ''next door neighbour'' Madonna.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed that she and older sister Kourtney, 38, used to go over to Madonna's house ''every day'' after school to walk the singer's dog, and although the sisters were ''shaking'' with nerves, Madonna gifted the girls items from her personal jewellery collection as a thank you.

While promoting their best-selling beauty lines - KKW and MDNA - during an event at Los Angeles' YouTube Space on Tuesday (06.03.18), Kim shared: ''Yeah we were just reminiscing about this [living next door to each other] earlier.

''[Madonna], at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up.

''So Kourtney and I would walk - our parents were good friends with her manager - so we'd walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking!''

''I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white T-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, 'You know what, girls? I'm over these bracelets, and she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.''

''She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, 'Wait I'll be right back,' and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewellery and earrings.''

Kim admitted her friends didn't believe the pop superstar gave her and Kourtney the bracelets, saying: ''All of our friends were like, 'Yeah right,' [when we said] Madonna gave them to us!''

But the 'Material Girl' hitmaker regrets her decision to give the bracelets away as the items were one-of-a-kind.

She added: ''I was so stupid, by the way. They don't make those bracelets anymore!''