The 36-year-old reality star was joined by half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as the trio prepared to shoot scenes for the heist film's Met Gala scene in New York on Monday night.

Kim, who made her first public appearance last week (ends15Jan17) since her traumatic armed robbery ordeal in Paris, France in October (16), wore a sheer dress with white lace embellishments, teamed with a cream fur jacket and sleek hair as she left the hotel and headed to the set.

Model Kendall coordinated with her sibling in a similar lace Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, in a dove grey colour, while Kylie had a more casual look in a black top and trousers with a camouflage jacket. It is not clear whether that was Kylie's look for the shoot, or whether she was planning to change after arriving on set.

Ocean's Eight, an all-female reboot of the heist films, stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling, while Matt Damon, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and James Corden are among the other names cast for the film.

The movie's Met Gala plot line was recently leaked to New York Post gossip column Page Six, with a source revealing Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is also being lined up for a cameo.

Kim, Kylie and Kendall's shoot comes after further scenes were shot last week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur in New York. Designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen both made appearances, and the set included place cards with A-list stars names, including Kendall and Jared Leto, with extras sitting in their places.

Actress Katie Holmes recently filmed a cameo, and she told ETOnline: "I'm a fan of all the Ocean's movies. So, I'm happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It's really so much fun being a part of. I play myself. It's just a cameo."