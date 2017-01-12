The reality TV star was seen making her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (11Jan17), accompanied by security guards and Scott Disick, the estranged boyfriend of her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Earlier, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Scott strolling across a lawn together, with a number of white balloons filling the space behind them.

"On our way #Dubai," she captioned the snap.

Kim is venturing to the United Arab Emirates to conduct a beauty tutorial with her long-time make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic on Friday (13Jan17). The event was originally scheduled to be held late last year but it had to be postponed due to Kim, 36, taking time out from the spotlight to recover after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October (16).

The Selfish author has been making a gradual return to social media over the past few weeks, starting with a sentimental video she shared of previously unseen footage of her husband Kanye West and children North, three, and Saint, one, in early January (17).

Earlier this week (09Jan17), 17 people were detained in France in connection with the robbery, which saw the brunette beauty bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint as masked men swiped millions of dollars worth of jewellery and cell phones.

The Kardashian family's longtime limousine driver, Michael Madar, was freed without charge on Tuesday (10Jan17), and on Wednesday (11Jan17), a spokeswoman for the lead prosecutor confirmed two others had also been released after questioning.

America's CBS News reported several of the detainees, aged between 23 and 72, have links to major crime and revealed the suspects were tracked down after police discovered traces of DNA at the scene of the robbery, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.