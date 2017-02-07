Hot on the heels of Lady GaGa's spectacular in Houston, Texas on Sunday (05Feb17), the reality TV star believes it's her husband's turn to take on the sports world's biggest stage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star retweeted two fan accounts last night that were campaigning for the rapper to make his mark on Super Bowl LII, both of which included the hashtag #KanyeForSuperBowl52.

It seems unlikely as sports bosses at the National Football League have been keen to avoid controversy since Janet Jackson bared a boob at the 2004 Super Bowl. They went ballistic when M.I.A. flipped her middle finger at cameras during her set with Madonna in 2012.

Kanye is famous for his unpredictability and his odd, often expletive-filled rants.

Early frontrunners to perform at the Super Bowl in 2018 include Taylor Swift.