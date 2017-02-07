Kim Kardashian has joined a campaign for her husband Kanye West to headline the 2018 Super Bowl.
Hot on the heels of Lady GaGa's spectacular in Houston, Texas on Sunday (05Feb17), the reality TV star believes it's her husband's turn to take on the sports world's biggest stage.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star retweeted two fan accounts last night that were campaigning for the rapper to make his mark on Super Bowl LII, both of which included the hashtag #KanyeForSuperBowl52.
It seems unlikely as sports bosses at the National Football League have been keen to avoid controversy since Janet Jackson bared a boob at the 2004 Super Bowl. They went ballistic when M.I.A. flipped her middle finger at cameras during her set with Madonna in 2012.
Kanye is famous for his unpredictability and his odd, often expletive-filled rants.
Early frontrunners to perform at the Super Bowl in 2018 include Taylor Swift.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...