Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West looked ''very happy'' as they reunited over the weekend.

The couple had ''fun catching up'' over the weekend after spending over a week apart whilst Kim was vacationing in Costa Rica with her sisters.

A source said: ''They seemed to have fun catching up. There was no tension between them. Instead, they both seemed very happy.''

Whilst the 'Only One' hitmaker stayed at their home in Los Angeles, Kim headed off to Costa Rica before flying back via New York City so she could meet with the judge and lawyers working on the case against the robbers accused of holding her at gunpoint and stealing her jewellery.

When they reunited on Saturday (04.02.17), the couple enjoyed lunch together at the Polo Lounge before heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel. On Sunday (05.02.17), the couple were seen at a Super Bowl party, hosted by Scooter Braun, with their two children - North, three, and Saint, 14 months.

An insider added to People magazine: ''They spent several hours at the party. Everyone seemed happy!''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Kim is desperate to see her attackers be punished for their crimes.

A source shared: ''Kim spent a second day with Paris investigators for her robbery case. It's mentally exhausting for her to rehash all the details of that awful morning, but she wants the people responsible to get punished.

''The robbery was traumatizing for Kim. Even months later, it still affects her every day life. She wants to get some kind of closure. Kim can't wait to get back to L.A. She is just happy that she didn't have to go to Paris.

Kim lost an estimated $10 million of jewels including her $4 million diamond ring in the heist but it is thought she is unlikely to get them back as they were said to be melted down.

Suspect Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, told police: ''So that the jewels wouldn't be recognised, we took a joint decision to melt them down. One of us took care of that ... He came back with bars ... Altogether there must have been a bit more than 800 grams.''