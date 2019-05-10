Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate went into labour on Thursday (09.05.19) ahead of the birth of their fourth child.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child is on the way after their surrogate went into labour.
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim's sister, was recording an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' alongside her mother Kris Jenner on Thursday (09.05.19) when she revealed, much to her mum's shock, that Kim's surrogate was in labour.
After host Ellen said Kim was supposed to be appearing on the programme, Kourtney said: ''So, my mom doesn't even know this - but Kim's surrogate when into labour.
''So she's at the hospital.''
A delighted Kris screamed: ''No! What are we doing sitting here? Come on, Ellen. Fire up the car.''
Ellen added: ''So, we had to keep it quiet, but yes, that's why she's not here. Because the surrogate went into labour so she's there.''
Kourtney said: ''Nobody knows, so everyone in the audience, don't tell.''
Following the recording, Ellen took to Twitter to reveal she had surprised Kris with the baby news.
She tweeted: ''I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash (sic)''
The news comes just days after Kim - who also has kids North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January last year, with Kanye - celebrated her baby shower last month.
But rather than baby-themed games, Kim went for a wellness-focused approach featuring meditation and CBD products, with experts in the field on hand to give an explanation into the properties and benefits of CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, the chemical extracted from the cannabis plant.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star told her guests: ''So, because I'm freaking out and the baby's coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD. And we're gonna do a sound bath because I can't meditate. It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be just cool for us to do - to zen out on a Saturday.''
Kim was warned by doctors not to carry another baby due to health concerns after she battled life-threatening condition placenta accreta - in which part or all of the placenta remains attached to the uterus, which can cause severe blood loss - during her first two pregnancies.
