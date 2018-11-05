Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian wore matching outfits on their ''sister date''.

The reality stars attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (03.11.18) in Los Angeles and opted for co-ordinating black looks at the glamorous event.

Kim, 38, donned a plunging black satin gown, with straps across the chest, which perfectly hugged her curvaceous figure. She paired the outfit with a chunky cross choker a matching black bag and dramatic smokey eye make-up look.

Kourtney, 39, opted for a more toned down look, sporting a floor-length, tight-fitting gown with her locks tied back in a tight high-ponytail. The star decided against any jewellery and instead accessorised with a leather jewelled clutch bag.

Kourtney shared a snap of the duo on Instagram with the caption ''sister date'' and the pair were flooded with comments from those who loved their matching look, including their sister Khloe Kardashian.

She commented: ''I have some gorgeous ass sisters.''

The event fell on the same day as sister Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday, and the model marked the occasion with a low-key party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday with a few friends in New York City, with the party hosted by her close pal Bella Hadid.

Bella even made her a cake whilst guests dined on nachos and guacamole.

Earlier in the day, Kendall's family took to social media to pen sweet messages to the model.

Kris Jenner wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo (sic)''