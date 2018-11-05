Kim and Kourtney Kardashian dazzled fans at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (03.11.18) in matching black looks.
Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian wore matching outfits on their ''sister date''.
The reality stars attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (03.11.18) in Los Angeles and opted for co-ordinating black looks at the glamorous event.
Kim, 38, donned a plunging black satin gown, with straps across the chest, which perfectly hugged her curvaceous figure. She paired the outfit with a chunky cross choker a matching black bag and dramatic smokey eye make-up look.
Kourtney, 39, opted for a more toned down look, sporting a floor-length, tight-fitting gown with her locks tied back in a tight high-ponytail. The star decided against any jewellery and instead accessorised with a leather jewelled clutch bag.
Kourtney shared a snap of the duo on Instagram with the caption ''sister date'' and the pair were flooded with comments from those who loved their matching look, including their sister Khloe Kardashian.
She commented: ''I have some gorgeous ass sisters.''
The event fell on the same day as sister Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday, and the model marked the occasion with a low-key party.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday with a few friends in New York City, with the party hosted by her close pal Bella Hadid.
Bella even made her a cake whilst guests dined on nachos and guacamole.
Earlier in the day, Kendall's family took to social media to pen sweet messages to the model.
Kris Jenner wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...