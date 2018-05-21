Khloe Kardashian says Kim Kardashian West has been her rock throughout the early stages of motherhood.
Kim Kardashian West has been Khloe Kardashian's rock throughout the early stages of motherhood.
The 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' star heaped praise on her older sister - who has three children - for being there for her every step of the way since she welcomed daughter True into the world.
Khloe shared on her website: ''She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We're similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!''
Meanwhile, Khloe's sister Kim previously insisted she is ''rooting'' for the mother-of-one to get back together with her partner Tristan Thompson after he was seen kissing another woman just weeks before she gave birth to their first child.
She said: ''I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families.''
However, Kim didn't hold back and had previously described the cheating scandal as ''f***ed up''.
She said: ''I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f***ed up. Poor Khloe. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can.
''It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother that if there's a baby involved, I'm going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It's just so messed up.''
However, Khloe's family are said to be surprised that she has reunited with Tristan but they support her decision 100 per cent.
Sources said that the family were hopeful that Khloe would ''move on'' from Tristan but remain civil for the sake of their child. However, they respect Khloe's decision to rekindle the romance and support the relationship, if it's what Khloe wants.
