Kim Kardashian West and her famous sisters have launched Kardashian Kloset.

The famous family have unveiled a new website, where they will be selling their own designer outfits for much more affordable prices.

Their website reads: ''Kardashian Kloset is the first luxury designer resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family's fabulous and fun clothing! Each authentic item has been hand selected and is now available exclusively for the public to purchase here.''

Kris Jenner's offerings including a Yves Salomon Brown Crocodile and Sable Fur Vest for $25,000, whilst more affordable items include a selection of Adidas sweatshirts for $40 a piece.

Kylie Jenner listed a range of clothing and accessories including a number of Givenchy handbags for $1,200 a pop.

Kim Kardashian West's limited Kloset was nearly sold out at the time of writing, with her Balmain matching top and skirt in a nude colour still available for $1,800 and a Roberto Cavalli beaded mini dress for $3,500.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's outfits are expected to be listed on the website soon.

Meanwhile, Kim previously confessed her soul was ''broken'' by bodyshamers.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she said: ''It changed my body, my skin. All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu. It really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while ... I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like: 'What are you doing? I don't care what, I just need to know.' I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will.''