The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are shutting down their apps.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have made the ''difficult decision'' to stop updating their apps, on which they share photos, videos, recipes and healthy living tips, from next year.

In a statement, Kim wrote on her website: ''We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019.

''We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead.''

The family's decision comes after their sister Kendall Jenner shut down her app last year.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan launched their apps in 2015 to give fans the opportunity to see exclusive photos and parts of their lives which hadn't made it onto 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', for $2.99 a month.

This comes just eight months after Kim confirmed the closure of all the DASH clothing boutique stores she owns with her sisters, after they shut down their New York branch in December 2016.

In a post on her app, she wrote: ''After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives.

''We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on.

''We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories - and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone! (sic)''