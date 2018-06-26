Kim Kardashian West arranged a scream therapy intervention for her husband Kanye West.

The 37-year-old reality TV star became so concerned by the 'Famous' hitmaker's erratic behaviour that she turned to Tony Robbins, a well known motivational speaker whose seminars have featured hot-coal walking.

Recalling his therapy sessions, in which he was required to strike a warrior-like pose and scream, Kanye shared: ''I was so self-conscious about the nanny and the housekeeper that I didn't want them to hear me screaming in the living room.

''I think that that's such a metaphor of something for the existence of so-called well-off people that they're not really well-off - they won't even scream in their own house.''

However, Kanye - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and five-month-old Chicago with Kim - admitted the bizarre therapy sessions didn't have an immediate impact.

He told the New York Times newspaper: ''I still felt self-conscious. I didn't have my confidence back.''

In recent months, Kanye has attracted lots of criticism from within the hip-hop community for his support of controversial US President Donald Trump.

The chart-topping rapper famously had a one-on-one meeting with the billionaire businessman at Trump Tower in 2016 and in April, he reiterated his support for the President on Twitter.

Kanye explained: ''There were people who said Trump would never win.

''I'm talking about the it-will-never-happens of the world, people in high school told you things would never happen.''

He claimed, too, that there are other celebrities who are similarly supportive of Trump, but lack the courage to make their feelings public.

Kanye said: ''I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him. But they told me, and I liked him, and I'm not scared to say what I like.''