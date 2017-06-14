Kim Kardashian West is not impressed with Kanye West's Instagram skills.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says her husband is ''not the best photographer'' and recalled one particular incident when they tried to go out at 3am in Tokyo to get pictures for Kim's Instagram feed.

Speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City, she said: ''If I go to Japan and I just want to have a media-free vacation, and have a great birthday trip..It's the upkeep. Kanye and I woke up at 3am and we couldn't get back to sleep and I said let's go into, in this town in Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let's go take all these pictures and we'll post them on social media and it will look so cool.

''We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer. I was like, 'You ruined what my social media was going to look like.' So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.''

It comes after it was claimed Kanye deleted his social media profiles because he felt they weren't ''healthy'' for him.

An insider said at the time: ''He wasn't using social media that often and it wasn't necessary for his creative process. It wasn't a healthy outlet for him, he's in a different place now. [He] is trying to focus on stuff that matters.''

And Kim admits she feels ''pressure'' to use social media.

She said: ''Social media is the most important tool to building your brand. Social media requires you to be authentic and listen, especially when it comes to building your brand ...

''I love the conversation with people [on Twitter]. I think people love to promote, but for me, I listen a lot. [Use Snapchat to] show your everyday life ...

''If people think you just post [on Instagram] and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way, and I'm really a lunatic about it because sometimes there is so much pressure to post, too.''