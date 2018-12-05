Kim Kardashian West says Kanye ''felt like ''s**t'' after using his phone during Cher's Broadway show.

The 41-year-old rapper and his wife were in attendance for the official opening of 'The Cher Show' - a musical based on the 'Believe' hitmaker - at the Neil Simon Theatre on Monday (03.12.18), where he was publicly blasted for his manners on social media by a cast member.

Jarrod Spector - who plays Sonny Bono in the production - tweeted: ''Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow!

''If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has North, five, Saint, two, and 10-month-old Chicago with the Yeezy designer - has now admitted the 'All Day' hitmaker felt really bad about his ''rude'' behaviour and wanted to apologise immediately.

She told E! News: ''Ye was actually so moved by the musical, he couldn't help but put pen to paper.

''He felt like s**t.

''He was actually taking notes because he loved the production so much.

''He was the one right away who said, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna tweet. I just need to apologise.

''There's no excuses. It was rude and I need better etiquette.'''

The 'Flashing Lights' hitmaker took the criticism in his stride, and praised the show as he apologised for his ''lack of etiquette''.

He replied: ''The dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe' please pardon my lack of etiquette.

''We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.''