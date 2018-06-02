Furious Kim Kardashian West screamed at Kanye West after his slavery comments.

The 40-year-old rapper reveals in the track 'Wouldn't Leave' from his new album 'Ye' that Kim was worried about the financial implications of his recent controversial declaration that slavery was a ''choice'' for black people.

He said: ''When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. We're mentally imprisoned.''

However, Kim was livid at his comments and called him to deliver a furious tirade, which Kanye outlines in his new song.

He raps: ''They say, 'Build your own,' I said, 'How, Sway?' I said, 'Slavery a choice,' they say, 'How, Ye?' Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day, Now I'm on fifty blogs gettin' fifty calls, My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!', Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe, Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave.''

He went on: ''She told you not to do that sh*t (ohh), She told you you's gon' f**k the money up, But you ain't wanna listen, did you?''

Kanye went on to praise his 37-year-old wife - the mother of his three children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months - and every woman who has ever ''stuck with'' her man.

He rapped: ''This what they mean when they say, 'For better or for worse', huh?, For every damn female that stuck with they dude, Through the best times, through the worst times, This for you.''