French police have reportedly arrested 16 people in connection with Kim Kardashian West's robbery in Paris last year.

The 36-year-old television personality suffered a horrific ordeal in October when she was tied up, gagged and had jewellery worth $8.5 million snatched from her hotel room at gunpoint, and it has now been reported that a group of suspects have been apprehended after traces of DNA were found on some of the recovered items.

An exact number of those arrested is not yet officially confirmed, as a police source told Agence France-Presse that 16 people have been arrested, while Europe 1 and RTL Radio said 15 people were being held.

The news of the arrests will no doubt come as good news for Kim - who has two children North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with rapper Kanye West - as it was reported last month that police were ''nowhere near'' finding out who committed the crime.

A police source said at the time: ''Two months on and we're nowhere near finding who the robbers are. You could call it strange, but actually it can take months, even years to solve a heist mystery. There's a lot that goes on beyond the initial evidence collecting. It can take a long time.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently opened up about the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die in a preview clip for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which returns to E! in March.

Kim said: ''They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.''

Following the robbery, Kim took some time out of the spotlight and friends say it has helped her to cope.

An insider explained: ''Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids.

''As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.''