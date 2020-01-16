Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated their youngest daughter's birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

Chicago West turned two on Wednesday (15.01.20) and was joined by various members of her famous family for a painting bash and a lot of sweet treats.

Chicago's aunt, Kylie Jenner brought her 23-month-old daughter Stormi - who she has with Travis Scott - along for the celebrations and showed off some pictures on her Instagram Story, including one of the birthday girl painting on a canvas while wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sporting face paint to look more like the popular Disney character.

Kylie also showed off a dessert table featuring a three-tier Minnie Mouse cake, pink cookies, macaroons and cupcakes, while 'Chicago' was spelled out on the wall behind in the famous Disney font.

Kim marked the youngster's birthday by sharing two photos of her daughter on Instagram and praised the ''smart and sassy'' little girl.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!''

Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared a touching tribute to her ''precious'' granddaughter.

Alongside a slideshow of images, she wrote: ''Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!!

''You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow ... what a blessing you are! [heart emojis] #love #happybirthdaychi #chicago.(sic)''

Last week, Kim - who also has North, six, Saint, four, and Psalm, eight months, with Kanye - shared a video in which she asked Chicago about her birthday celebrations.

She asked the toddler: ''Whose birthday is next.''

Chicago asked: ''Sainty?''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reminded her daughter it was hers and then asked: ''What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?''

Chicago excitedly asked for a pink cake but then opted for Minnie when asked if she wanted the Disney character or a Baby Shark-themed dessert.

The tot said: ''Minnie Mouse cake! I love you mommy.''