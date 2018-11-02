Kim Kardashian-West has revealed that her idea for the 2018 ''theme'' went down a treat with her siblings.
Kim Kardashian West and her sisters all ''loved'' their Victoria's Secret Halloween costumes.
The 38-year-old reality star and her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kendall Jenner, 22 and Kylie Jenner, 21, all donned wings to be VS Angels for the annual holiday and Kim admits there were all on board for the theme.
Speaking to Refinery29, Kim said: ''I wrote to my sisters a few months ago and was like, 'Girls, let's do a theme.' I sent over a couple ideas, and I said, 'We have to be Victoria's Secret Angels.' They all loved it.''
Kim was very grateful to Victoria's Secret for sending her actual outfits from last year's Fashion Show for her and her sisters to wear.
She added: ''We called Victoria's Secret, and those are the original wings and outfits of the girls on the runway from the previous year. They have been so great to us and sent us the real runway looks. It was such a special night, and it was so fun to do it all together.''
Model Kendall walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016 and will be slipping into lingerie again for the company's annual catwalk extravaganza in New York City this year.
After the fivesome stepped out in their outfits, Kim took to her Instagram to admit it was one of the most fun Halloween's she'd ever had and joked that it was good practice for her little sister Kendall.
Kim admitted that the evening was a ''dream come true'' and actual VS angel Kendall Jenner managed to get in ''practice'' for this year's upcoming show.
She told her 120 million followers: ''Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...