10 people have been charged over the attack on Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in the French capital last year and after police arrested 17 people this week, 10 people have been charged.

On Friday (13.01.17), Aomar A., 60, Pierre B., 72, Francois D., 54, Harminy A., 29, Christiane G., 70, and Didier Dubreucq, 61, were all charged with armed robbery within a gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

Earlier this week, a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. was indicted for conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and forceable confinement, and a 44-year-old man known as Florus H. was charged with the same offences.

According to Le Parisien, a 64-year-old man was also charged with conspiracy and helping arrange the resale of stolen jewels, but his lawyer denied any involvement in the case to French TV station BFM.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Gary M. - the younger brother of chauffeur Michael Madar, who was released without charge earlier this week - was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping, after appearing before a judge.

Us weekly reports that some of the 10 have also been charged with possession of ammunition, impersonation and holding false administrative documents.

And police have reportedly charged the mastermind behind the robbery, but it is not clear which suspect he is.

It was previously claimed that Kim's husband Kanye West wants to get a ''good look'' at the suspects charged over his wife's ordeal.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn't. He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind. He's got a lot to say to them.

''He doesn't know much about Paris law, but he'd love to be there when the judge bangs the gavel and sentence those suckers to years in jail.''