Kim Cattrall is reportedly reconsidering doing another 'Sex and the City' movie.

The chances of a third instalment in the popular comedy franchise based on the popular HBO show - in which Kim portrays sex-mad publicist Samantha Jones - were dashed after the actress was locked in an alleged feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) last year.

Further to this, the executive producer of the TV series and subsequent movies, Michael Patrick King, claimed that the pair had fell out over pay disparity, with Cattrall allegedly asking to be paid the same as Parker.

However, an insider now claims there is still a chance that the pair will reunite with the cast for another film.

A source told the new issue National Inquirer magazine: ''Playing Samantha Jones changed Kim's life. It made her more famous than she could have ever imagined, and also made her very rich.

''The cheques are still coming in from the films and TV show. Never say never when it comes to making another film.''

Speaking in December, Parker admitted it was ''not something we are talking about right now''.

But she left a glimmer of hope, adding: ''I just don't have a clue.''

Kim and SJP were reported to be in a feud after it was claimed Kim had been the cause of the third 'Sex and the City' movie being cancelled, due to her alleged diva demands on set.

The actress then publicly slammed Sarah Jessica by claiming she had a ''toxic'' relationship with her, and later accused her of ''exploiting'' her tragedy after she sent her condolences to Kim when her brother passed away.

Kim said: ''My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona. (sic)''

However, Sarah, 53, insisted she was ''not in a fight'' with Kim.

The 'Failure to Launch' star slammed the idea of there being a ''catfight'' between her and her former co-star - who made scathing comments about Sarah Jessica last year - and was adamant that she had ''never fought'' with the 62-year-old star.

She said: ''If one more person calls this a catfight ... I'm not in a fight.

''I never fought with Kim. I don't have to send any gifts to Kim, because I've never done anything. She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things. That's the beauty of living in a democracy, but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn't a catfight.

''This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together.''