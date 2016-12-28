Kim Cattrall's New Year's resolution is to get better with technology.

The former 'Sex and the City' actress admits she rarely sticks to the pledges she makes for the coming year each December, but in 2017 she is determined not to let her digital limitations frustrate her any more.

She said: ''If I do make New Year's resolutions, they won't last very long.

''There are certain things I'm working on.

''I sometimes get very rageful about electronics. I get frustrated sometimes when what I want to do i beyond my skills.

''That's something that I'm going to work on.''

And the 60-year-old actress also wants to improve her kayaking skills in the near future, because it is a pastime she enjoys very much.

She said: ''I'd like to get better at kayaking. I find it very meditative, bit I'm a little fearful because where I live there's a lot of current, so I'm still a bit tentative about not getting back to shore.

''But I really love it because the views are of the trees, birds, otters, sea lions and eagles - beautiful.''

One thing that isn't on Kim's to-do list is a return to Hollywood, as she isn't interested in making ''big movies''.

She told Woman magazine: ''It's lovely to be working as an actress - especially now the parts are fewer and harder to get.

''I think to myself, 'Wow, I've survived.'

''I think my ambitions are to keep going. Hollywood is not the place where I see myself though, it hasn't been since I turned 40, let alone 60.

''Those big Hollywood movies are fun, but not the stories I want to tell.''