Kim Cattrall's demands have reportedly caused 'Sex and the City 3' to be cancelled.

The 61-year-old actress starred as sexually promiscuous Samantha Jones for six series of the hit TV show and reprised her role in the two subsequent movies, becoming a household name in the process.

Warner Bros. Studios had given the green light for the third film, and the movie was due to start filming in the next coming days.

But the actress demanded the studio to produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project, according to Daily Mail TV.

The studio refused to meet her request and cancelled the production as they wanted to entire original cast - which included Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - to return for their third film.

A source said: ''The only reason this movie isn't being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim.

''Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is - George Clooney?''

Another source said that it was only because of the franchise that Cattrall is as popular as she is now, adding that it's the only thing ''she is really known for''.

The insider said: ''This franchise made her and let's be frank, it's all she is really known for.

''Cast and crew don't just show up to make a movie, they have to rearrange their lives. People turned down other jobs, were in the process of relocating to New York but she kept stalling and was always unavailable when answers from her were needed.''