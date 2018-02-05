Kim Cattrall's missing brother has been found dead.

The 'Sex and the City' star had asked fans for help in looking for Christopher Cattrall after he went missing on January 30, but just a few hours later, she revealed her 55-year-old sibling had passed away.

She wrote on social media: ''It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

''At this time we ask for privacy.

''We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.''

The tragic news came after the 61-year-old actress urged anyone who had seen her brother to contact police in Alberta, Canada after his uncharacteristic disappearance.

She shared a photo of her beloved sibling and wrote: ''MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him.

''He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada.

''His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked.

''This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.(sic)''

Corporal Chris Warren, a media relations representative for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, later revealed officers had found Christopher on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but it is not being treated as suspicious, though authorities didn't explain why.

They also didn't reveal any details of how or when the missing man's body was found.