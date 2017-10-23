Kim Cattrall says she has ''never been friends'' with her 'Sex and the City' co-stars.

The 61-year-old actress portrayed Samantha Jones in the hit HBO TV show alongside three main co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, but admitted she isn't great pals with the trio and doesn't meet up with them.

She said: ''We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be.

''I don't see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over.''

Kim and Sarah have been involved in a war of words after a third potential 'Sex and the City' movie was shelved, and the 'Porky's star admits the 52-year-old actress ''could have been nicer'' to her.

She said: ''I think she could have been nicer.

''I don't know what her issue is. I think the thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie.

''I never asked for any money, any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.''

Kim has insisted she will never take on the role of Samantha again, but admitted she has ''no regrets'' about the show.

Speaking on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she added: ''For me, it's over and it's over with no regrets. I just wish Sarah had been nicer.''

Kim was recently accused of making ''diva demands'', which are said to have caused the hotly-anticipated third movie to be cancelled by Warner Bros - but she has denied such speculation.

Speaking previously about the movie being shelved, Sarah said: ''It's over ... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heart-breaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.''

Days later, Kim fired back in a separate interview: ''And now, now at this very moment it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva.

''And this is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex And The City' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer.''