Kim Cattrall has reportedly been ''creating drama'' between the 'Sex and the City' cast.

The 61-year-old actress starred as Samantha Jones in the hit HBO TV show and its subsequent two movie spin-offs, and was recently accused of making ''diva demands'' which are said to have caused the hotly anticipated third movie to be cancelled by Warner Bros.

Kim has since denied making such demands, and after her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker - who played Carrie Bradshaw - said she was ''disappointed'' the project wouldn't be going ahead, Kim claimed she ''could have been nicer'' and stuck up for her amid the rumours.

And now, it has been reported that the star is making things difficult for her other co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis - who played Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York respectively - as it has been claimed that whilst the girls ''genuinely did care about each other'' before, tensions caused by Kim have tested their patience.

A source told People magazine: ''They genuinely did care about each other and worked very hard to protect their relationship. Every relationship has its ups and downs and they worked very hard to protect fans from moments that weren't ups.

''It's amazing Kim is saying she wasn't negotiating because she was absolutely asking for many demands, some of which have already been quoted. When she said the relationship was toxic, it's interesting because she is the one who creates the drama, but she won't take honest responsibility for her actions. She's been protected by their silence for so long I think she just expects that.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently took to social media to slam the idea that her ''demands'' had anything to do with the cancellation of the movie.

Hitting out at the report - which was originated by Daily Mail TV - Kim wrote: ''Woke 2 a @MailOnline [s**t]storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 (sic)''