Kim Cattrall attended a memorial service in honour of her late brother on Saturday (24.02.18).

The 'Sex and the City' actress thanked her friends and Revd Peter Sutton for making her laugh as she lit a candle for Christopher Cattrall - whose body was found in the grounds of his home in Canada earlier this month - at a church in Scotland.

She shared a lighthearted photo on Instagram of herself smiling with the vicar and wrote: ''Thank you to St Cuthbert's Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today. Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo.(sic)''

The 61-year-old actress revealed on Twitter on February 4 that her brother's body had been found, shortly after she had appealed for information after he'd gone missing.

She wrote at the time: ''It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

''At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.''

The tragedy sparked a public feud between Kim and her former 'Sex and the City' co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, after the 'Divorce' actress reached out on Instagram to offer her condolences following Christopher's death.

Commenting on the Instagram post in which Kim confirmed the news, Sarah, 52, wrote: ''Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx (sic)''

But days later the 'Mannequin' star fumed: ''I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker (sic)''

And captioning the picture, she added: ''My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

''Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona. (sic)''