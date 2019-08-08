Kim Cattrall learned to ''appreciate'' her family and friends following the death of her brother last year.

The 'Sex and the City' star tragically lost her brother Christopher in early 2018 just days after she had asked her fans for help in finding the 55 year old when he went missing in Canada.

And now, Kim says ''loss'' has taught her the ''most'' recently, as she's beginning to learn how to ''enjoy'' what she does and appreciate those around her.

Speaking at Fox's Television Critic's Association panel this week, she said: ''I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss. I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate ... when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for awhile,.

''The thought is now I might not see them again or for a couple months but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realise how precious it is.''

Kim, 62, tweeted in late January last year that her brother had gone missing and asked for fans to help locate him, before coming back to the site just days later to reveal the tragic news that he had passed away.

It was later revealed Christopher had taken his own life, and Kim admitted she will ''never be the same''.

She said: ''I am different now and I will never be the same. No one can prepare you. He was suffering from depression but depression is a curious thing and it can be impossible to detect if someone does not want you to know.

''And so I didn't know. We [her family] didn't know. And when you lose someone to suicide there is always the question, 'If I could only have, if I did only, if I was only...' and it haunts you. And you have to learn to live with those endless questions, the endless guilt, the endless frustration every day because you are in a new reality and there is nothing you can do to change it.''