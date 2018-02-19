Hilaria Baldwin has claimed her romance with husband Alec Baldwin is ''no fairy tale''.

The 34-year-old fitness and wellness expert - who is currently pregnant with her fourth child - took to Instagram on Sunday (18.02.18) to celebrate the seventh anniversary since meeting the 'Boss Baby' actor, and whilst she gushed over their ''wonderful'' five years of marriage, she admitted their life together isn't always easy.

Posting a professional shot of the pair at a red carpet event, she wrote: ''I met him 7 years ago today...and how our lives have changed. 5.5 years of marriage, almost 4 kids...we have had a wonderful time and our moments too. One thing that helps us grow together is that we make it a priority to have our alone time. Children are such a blessing, but they can strain relationships too...taking time, nearly every day, to check in and laugh...yes, get angry and cry and frustrated too-helps us stay together. It is no fairy tale and it isn't easy...but it's real and it's us. Most importantly: never to lose our sense of humor. (sic)''

Hilaria - who already has Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and 17-month-old Leonardo with Alec - rounded off her post by joking that the key to their lasting marriage was the 59-year-old actor's ability to know when his wife is right.

She concluded: ''By the way, Alec just interjected: ''I realize, at the end of the day, Hilaria is usually right.'' Me: that helps too: honesty . What are your tricks to sticking to sticking together? #WeGotThis2018 (sic)''

Alec - who also has 22-year-old daughter Ireland from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger - and Hilaria will welcome a baby boy in the coming months, and the brunette beauty previously revealed she ''really likes'' being a mother.

She said: ''I never knew how many kids I wanted to have. I didn't know how much I'd like it. And I really, really like it ...We were like, 'Oh, should we have another kid?' We were like, 'You know what? Let's try something different - let's try.' [With] the other ones, it's not like we were like, 'Oh my God, how did this happen?' But this is the only one we [planned].''