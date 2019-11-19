Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, and Volbeat are among the latest bands who have been added to the Download Festival line-up.

The heavy metal outfit will perform on Saturday June 13th 2020 at the spectacle, and their frontman Jesse Leach cannot wait to take to the stage at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

He said: ''We are honoured and excited to play the mighty Download festival once again.

''We are ready to kick out our new songs and play the old anthems as well! Download crowds are always incredible and we are eager to bring the mother f***ing ruckus.''

Kiss, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down have already been announced to headline the annual music extravaganza, which will take place from June 12 to the 14th next year.

Danish rockers Volbeat will perform just before Korn and System, who will close the festival on the Sunday.

Speaking about being added to the line-up, the 'Still Counting' hitmakers said: ''We are very excited to return to Donington Park once again to rock with all of our friends in the UK alongside so many great bands.

''See you in June.''

BABYMETAL will also perform on the Sunday, and vocalist Su-metal said: ''The crowd at Download Festival always welcomes us with a lot of energy so I can't wait to perform there again.

''We hope to bring even more power and energy so please look forward to our performance!''

Moametal added: ''To have the opportunity of performing at one of our favorite places is incredibly exciting for us. Can't wait to see everyone there.''

Bush, The Pretty Reckless, Airborne, Skillet, Periphery, Lit, Chelsea Grin, P.O.D, Powerwolf, Theory and Wednesday 13 are among the other acts who have been added to the line-up.

KISS were confirmed as headliners in September, and frontman Gene Simmons said: ''I've said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best.

''They are up for whatever is thrown at them.

''KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us.''

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson teased that they will be sure to ''add a few extra items to the show''.

He said: ''Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

''This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park.

''It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.''

Tickets are currently on sale on the official Download Festival website.