Kiernan Shipka wants 'Mad Men' to return.

The 18-year-old actress shot to fame playing Sally Draper at the age of just six years old and she admitted she took the role for granted until the advertising drama came to an end in 2015.

She said: ''I miss just knowing what Sally's next move is.

'' I took for granted playing a character and always being aware there was lots to come.

''To know that story is wrapped up now is so bittersweet because you got the opportunity to do so much but you just want to so more.''

Kiernan doesn't think she would be the person she is today without 'Mad Men'.

She said: ''The show was such an integral part of my childhood.

''I don't know who I would be without her. I don't feel, 'Oh my God, that was everything', because it literally was everything.''

Despite finding success at a young age, Kiernan insists she was still able to have a ''normal'' childhood.

She told Marie Claire magazine ''I was lucky - I lived the most normal childhood that I could have, given my circumstances.

''my friends' parents were more concerned with my acting than my friends were.

''As I got older, and my character got stronger scenes, people started paying more attention and taking photos, but it was slow.

''I learned to handle it the right way.''

The 'Feud' actress is wary of social media because she thinks it can be ''toxic''.

She said: ''it doesn't make me feel calm.

''I deleted my own Instagram account recently becaus I didn't want to deal with it.

''There's so many pros to social media - it's a huge platform for a lot of voices and an incredible space if you can make it that way - but it can also be toxic.''