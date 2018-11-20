Kiernan Shipka has opened up about her hectic work schedule and how she finds it difficult to fit in the time to find a boyfriend.
Kiernan Shipka doesn't have time to go on dates.
The 19-year-old actress stars as Sabrina Spellman in 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' - the Netflix show based on the comic book series of the same name - and admits her ''number one priority'' is her work at the moment, so she's not actively seeking a romantic relationship.
In an interview with Seventeen magazine, she said of her hectic work schedule: ''I'll wrap on Saturday at 6am, so I'm pretty much useless on Saturday.
''And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday.
''Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time but work is my number one priority right now.''
The former 'Mad Men' star also spoke about how she was attracted to the part of Sabrina in the 'Riverdale' spin-off because of the show's ''feminist content''.
She explained: ''I gravitate toward feminist content because that's just who I am.
''But there was something so cool about this show being so feminist while still having this very separate fantastical element.
''It's sort of set in this 'timeless' period where there aren't many references to pop culture or what's happening now or what happened in the past.
''But at the same [time], it's related to what's happening in many different ways and resonates on so many levels.''
Kiernan says the best advice she has received is to always ''speak up'' for yourself and ''empower'' other women in the industry.
She said: ''Stand up for yourself and be your best advocate.
''That's something that's so important and can be applied to any career.
''I've definitely learned to speak up when it's called for and to ask questions and to not be afraid to own it and just go for it.
''And being supportive of other women is always essential - essential!
''It's important to have conversations with other women. We are all in this together.''
