Kiernan Shipka will star in the 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reboot.

The 18-year-old actress has landed the title role in the upcoming Netflix series based on the Archie Comics graphic novel 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement: ''We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.''

Executive producer and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater added, ''I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage and boldness that has made the character a fan favorite.''

A description for the character states: ''An empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.''

The show is currently conducting a casting search for the male lead, to play Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey.

He is described as, ''Sabrina's boyfriend, the Prince Charming of this dark fairy tale. Harvey is a young man in a small town starting to figure out his place in the larger world. He is politically minded, idiosyncratic, attractive, charismatic, and fun. Handsome and romantic, Harvey's also smart, woke, and compassionate. In the present-day, he is part of Greendale's counter-culture youth. He has no idea that he is descendant from a long line of witchhunters.''