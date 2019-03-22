Kiernan Shipka is reportedly dating Gary Oldman's son Charlie.

The 19-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Sabrina Spellman in 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Netflix series - was spotted having dinner with the 'Darkest Hour' actor's 20-year-old model offspring at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (20.03.19).

The pair were seen outside of the celebrity hotspot looking cosy as they walked arm-in-arm after a dinner date, which reportedly lasted for almost two hours.

Though it's not known if the pair are in a relationship, an insider told E! News that they ''looked happy'' on their night out.

Kiernan's date with Charlie comes after she admitted she is ''too busy'' to go on dates.

The former 'Mad Men' star admitted in November that her ''number one priority'' was her work , so she wasn't actively seeking a romantic relationship at the time.

Speaking about her hectic work schedule, she said: ''I'll wrap on Saturday at 6am, so I'm pretty much useless on Saturday.

''And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday.

''Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time but work is my number one priority right now.''

Her work certainly hasn't slowed down as the new series of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is set to hit Netflix on April 5.

Kiernan was attracted to the part of Sabrina in the 'Riverdale' spin-off because of the show's ''feminist content''.

She explained: ''I gravitate toward feminist content because that's just who I am.

''But there was something so cool about this show being so feminist while still having this very separate fantastical element.

''It's sort of set in this 'timeless' period where there aren't many references to pop culture or what's happening now or what happened in the past.

''But at the same [time], it's related to what's happening in many different ways and resonates on so many levels.''