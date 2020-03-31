Kieran Hayler will invite his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Price and all of her children to his wedding to Michelle Penticost.

The 33-year-old former stripper got engaged to Michelle in the Maldives earlier this month, after just over a year of dating, and he insists he'd be more than happy to have Katie and her kids, Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, to his nuptials.

When asked if Katie and her children are welcome at the wedding, he told New! magazine: ''If she wants to come, she's welcome to. I still get on with them all, so I'll extend the invite to them, of course. I'll send invites to everyone I believe should be welcome.''

Kieran will soon be divorced from Katie - with whom he shares son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, five - with the legal process set to be finalised in the next few months.

The hunk - who married the glamour model legend in the Bahamas in January 2013 but split from her in March 2018 after Katie discovered Kieran had been unfaithful with their children's nanny - admits that he and his former spouse have not spoken directly about his engagement to Michelle.

Kieran never told Katie, 41, that he was going to ask Michelle to be his wife but he is sure she'll be fine with that because it is a chance for them to finally move on once and for all from their disastrous relationship.

He said: ''It's a good way to finally move on. Michelle and I have moved on and Kate has been with Kris [Boyson] and Charles [Drury] since me - hopefully this engagement draws a line under everything. At the end of the day, she's the mother of my kids, so she'll always be in my life, but she has to accept that I've moved on.''

''I think she saw the news online. She never told me when she got engaged to Kris. It's not something we need to confer about. I don't need to ask her permission on how to progress with my life, and she doesn't have to ask me either. We only need to communicate with each other about the children ... She hasn't spoken to me about it to be honest.''

Katie was briefly engaged to personal trainer Kris Boyson in July 2019, but they split a month later.