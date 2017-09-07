Kieran Hayler's ex girlfriend has blamed Katie Price for the couple's split and has claimed Kieran was always faithful to her during their four month relationship.
The 39-year-old former glamour model announced her marriage with the 30-year-old had come to an end last month, after he admitted having a year-long affair with their childrens' nanny Nikki, but Kieran's former flame Laura-Alicia Summers thinks the break-up was inevitable because Katie didn't let him leave the house during their four-year marriage.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper about the former couple, the 'Ex On The Beach' star - who dated the dark-haired lothario for four months prior to his romance with the busty blonde started in 2012 - said: ''The affair was probably because he wasn't allowed to leave the house and had to keep it all inside, rather than a sex addiction.
''[It was the] only way he can get his kicks.''
And Laura-Alicia has even described Kieran - who previously cheated on the 'Loose Women' panellist with her best friends Jane Poutney and Chrissy Thomas - as being ''under [Katie's] thumb''.
The reality star has hinted she was shocked by Kieran's infidelity because she he was ''always faithful'' to her during their brief romance.
Speaking about her own relationship with Kieran - who has three-year-old daughter Bunny and four-year-old son Jett with Katie - said: ''He was always faithful to me and can't see how he would be unfaithful to me. He was so keen and I was giving him everything he wanted.''
Laura-Alicia believed she was going to have a bright future with Kieran as she thought marriage and babies were on the cards.
She said: ''I could see us settling down and having kids.''
Meanwhile, Kieran has vowed to do all he can to win his partner - who also has sons Harvey, 15, Junior, 11, and nine-year-old daughter Princess from previous relationships - back but he is aware his efforts may ''fail'' and their marriage will be over for good.
Speaking previously, he said: ''But I know that as things stand for Kate it is over. I will try to turn that round but I have to accept that I may fail and I will be the only one to blame.
''I'm trying to be a good husband. I'm trying to help with the kids as much as I can. And I've started therapy again.''
