Kieran Hayler wants more children.

The 32-year-old former stripper has son Jett, five, and four-year-old daughter Bunny with his estranged wife Katie Price and now he is happy in his relationship with Michelle Pentecost he has thought about having a baby with his new love, but he's in no rush.

Asked if he wants more children, Kieran - who is currently living with his grandmother - said: ''I would but it's all about getting the balance right. I want to have a stable home for us, be engaged or married, but obviously Katie and I need to divorce first. And that's an expensive process in itself.''

Michelle has a seven-year-old son, Valentino, from a previous relationship and Kieran is pleased their respective families have all ''blended'' well together.

Speaking to New! magazine, he said: ''Michelle's great. Bunny adores her. It's nice that we've all merged so well. We work well as a team ... We've all blended really well as a family, which is great. Me or Michelle's mum will look after Valentino if Michelle's working, but usually we're all together.''

While Kieran is happy with his life now, he does feel sad that he no longer gets to see Katie's older kids; Harvey, 17, Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess but insisted it wouldn't be ''appropriate'' for him to have contact with them now their mother is in a relationship with Kris Boyson.

He said: ''It is sad. I was with them five years and I do miss them. But I have to let Kris take on that stepdad role now. We speak on FaceTime, but it's not appropriate for me to still be around them. I think they understand. Things just didn't work out.''

The personal trainer admitted he is a more ''strict'' parent than his estranged spouse but he thinks it's important for the children to have ''boundaries''.

He said: ''When they're with Kate, they're allowed to do whatever they want, whereas I'm the stricter parent. It's the same with Pete (Andre, Junior and Princess' dad). He's a lot like me.

''I just want them to know there are certain boundaries. I'm strict on bedtimes, I want them in bed at a certain time, whereas Kate's not strict at all in that respect.''