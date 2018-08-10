Kieran Hayler is living with his gran following his split from Katie Price.

The 32-year-old former stripper was kicked out of the former glamour model's mansion in West Sussex two months ago after she started dating someone new, but it's thought he's so tight for cash that he's had to move in with his grandmother and is now thinking about selling his wedding ring in the hope of pulling in some coins.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Kieran's skint - he didn't work for years because he was at home looking after the kids and Katie's farm, so he's got no savings.

''He's talking about selling his wedding ring that Katie bought for their 2013 wedding - it's worth around £1,000 and has two bands of diamonds around it, but he thinks he can get around £500 for it. It's worthless to him now and holds nothing but bad memories so he's keen to get rid of it. It would help him bring in some cash, as right now he's a bit short. He thinks he's unemployable due to everything Katie's said about him, so he's living with his nan in Sussex.

''He can't go back to stripping - he doesn't think it's right now he's a dad - and it's not like he can get a job stacking shelves in the local supermarket.''

However, Kieran - who has two children Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with Katie - isn't the only one in financial difficulty at the moment as the 40-year-old reality TV star narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt earlier this week after her team submitted proposals on her behalf for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) meaning she has 12 weeks to prove she can clear her debts.

The extent of Katie's money woes came to light last month when it was reported that she had fallen £100,000 in mortgage arrears on her West Sussex mansion after her minimal income failed to cover the £10,000 a month repayments.

It's believed Katie - who also has kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from two previous relationships - spent her entire £45 million fortune on cosmetic surgery, spontaneous holidays and a £1million farm.