Kieran Hayler doesn't think he could have ever ''competed'' with Peter Andre as he feels the 'Mysterious Girl' was the love of Katie Price's life.
Kieran Hayler doesn't think he could have ever ''competed'' with Peter Andre.
The 31-year-old former stripper and Katie Price called their relationship off in December 2017 after four years of marriage and now Kieran claims Peter, who Katie was married to between 2005 and 2009, was the ''love of Katie's life''.
He told New! magazine: ''She always said if it wasn't for her celeb lifestyle, the reality shows and stuff, her and Peter probably would've lasted. He was the love of her life and no one can compete with that.''
And Kieran claims the 40-year-old star used to talk about her exes a lot.
He added: ''There is not a day that went by in five years that I was married to Kate that she didn't mention his [Peter's] name. Not saying in a positive way because it pretty much was never positive. But, for somebody to talk about their ex-husband so much, it almost makes you think that maybe he was the love of her life and she never got over that. But that's Katie Price and that's her mind and no-one will ever get in that mind of hers, and I'm telling you that right now. Her mind is very much her mind.
''There wasn't a day that went past in five years that an ex didn't come up and predominantly it was Pete, pretty much. And of course he's going to, because of the kids, but most people in their relationships, if there is an ex-husband or an ex-partner, you don't talk about them because you don't want to talk about them. But it makes you think, did she want to talk about him? Did she miss him?''
