Kieran Hayler has ''talked about'' having another child.

The former stripper - who has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with former wife Katie Price - met Michelle Pentecost at their children's school over a year ago and they have been discussing marriage and having a baby together.

He said: ''It's something that I'm definitely considering. I would never say no.

''At the moment I'm focused on my career and bringing up Jett and Bunny, but Michelle and I have talked about it.''

The 32-year-old star will have his kids with him this Christmas Day (25.12.19), as last year they were with their mother, and he's looking forward to every minute of the ''special'' day.

He told Closer magazine: ''We'll do the whole family at home tradition, where we'll have Santa Claus an everything.

''Just the normal home Christmas. Nothing special - but it will be special for us.''

And Kieran likes to shower is loved ones with gifts.

Asked the best present he's ever received, he said: ''That's a tough one - I suppose when I was younger it was probably whatever toy was 'in' at the time.

''Now, I'm not really into presents - I prefer giving rather than receiving.''

Michelle has a seven-year-old son, Valentino, from a previous relationship and Kieran is pleased their respective families have all ''blended'' well together.

He said recently: ''Michelle's great. Bunny adores her. It's nice that we've all merged so well. We work well as a team ... We've all blended really well as a family, which is great. Me or Michelle's mum will look after Valentino if Michelle's working, but usually we're all together.''