Kieran Hayler has confirmed his wife Katie Price is not pregnant.

The 30-year-old hunk married the glamour model in 2013 and has two-year-old daughters Bunny and three-year-old son Jett with the blonde beauty, but after growing speculation the 38-year-old model is pregnant with another child, he has taken to Instagram to debunk the rumours about his wife.

Speaking about the speculation in an Instagram Live post, the dark-haired heartthrob said: ''Is Katie pregnant? No Kate is not pregnant and we aren't planning any more babies any time soon.''

Kieran also admitted he isn't feeling as ''upbeat'' as he ''usually'' is, and he has hinted his downbeat attitude is because of the claims his spouse was spotted getting close to a mystery man in a nightclub in America.

Kieran continued: ''I'm not as upbeat as I'd usually be because I've had some s*** going on recently.''

However, the former stripper seeks comfort in his children and believes he has the best job in the world being a father and a husband.

He said: ''I'm a father and a husband now and it's the best job in the world to have. Fact.''

Katie - who also has Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, from two previous relationships - has admitted she is happy with her partner and the couple recently jetted off to the Maldives for the ''honeymoon of her dreams''.

A source previously said: ''Katie is finally getting the honeymoon of her dreams after her first one with Kieran ended in upset. She's flying to the Maldives with Kieran but they won't be alone as Katie's film crew will be following their every move.''